Gamboa photo exhibition coming to The Main 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita announced that “Dawn/Eclipse of A New Era,” an expressive photographic exhibition by artist Harry Gamboa Jr., is coming to The Main in Old Town Newhall.

This exhibition is scheduled to run from Wednesday, June 4, to Monday, Aug. 5, with an opening reception on Thursday, June 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. The Main is located at at 24266 Main St.

Gamboa brings a new series of photographic work to The Main, exploring the ephemeral intersection of surrealism and existentialism, said a news release from the city.

“Through a series of directed and photographed performances, Gamboa captures the performative nature of human presence against the urban backdrop of Old Town Newhall,” the release said. “His images delve into the illusion of mass identity, blending the tangible with the digital to create a resonant mythic narrative. In ‘Dawn/Eclipse of A New Era,’ the essence of ‘noir’ in Southern California emerges, casting light on the gray zones that define our contemporary landscape.”

This digital photography project involves a diverse group of performers who were directed by Gamboa to pose in different locations in Newhall. The performers include current students and alumni from California Institute of the Arts, as well as collaborators from Gamboa’s previous projects.

Gamboa is a co-founder of the Los Angeles-based performance group Asco and the founder/director of the international performance troupe Virtual Vérité. Currently, he is a faculty member in the photo/media program at California Institute of the Arts.

For more information about this exhibition or the reception, visit SantaClaritaArts.com, or email Stephanie Jacinto at [email protected].