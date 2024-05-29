Garcia announces congressional art winners 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced that Alex Coons, a sophomore at Vasquez High School from Acton, has been selected as the winner of the 2024 Congressional Art Competition for California’s 27th District.

Coons’ drawing, “Wings of Freedom,” was selected by a panel of independent judges and will be sent to Washington, D.C., where it will hang in the halls of Congress.

“Alex’s art piece is a touching homage to our service members,” Garcia said in a news release. “I’m honored to hang it in the U.S. Capitol, where this amazing work from CA-27 will be seen every day by fellow constituents, members of Congress, and visitors from around the world. Alex and her work, as well as every young artist who participated in this year’s competition, truly exemplifies the talent and patriotism that make our communities so special.”

Garcia also announced the second and third place winners of the annual art competition. Emma Buliga’s “The Original Flight” and Yancheng Lin’s “Azure Path” will be proudly displayed in Garcia’s Washington, D.C., and Santa Clarita offices, respectively.

Buliga is an 11th-grade student at Academy of the Canyons, and Lin is a 10th-grader who studies at the Kermes and T Art Academy.

“The Original Flight,” by Emma Buliga.