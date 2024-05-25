Hart High School color guard wins multiple trophies throughout season  

The Hart High School color guard team members have capped off a long season of hard work: They had rehearsals every day in the morning during zero and first period and after school twice a week. When competitions were getting closer, they also had Saturday practice so they could ensure their performance would be the best once it was time for them to showcase their dance number in front of the panel of judges.

With the guidance of Hart High School’s color guard Director Anthony Garcia and Instructor Juan Gonzalez, the team’s hard work and discipline made it a successful school year and they all took home three gold medals in a series of competitions making them champions of the western part of the United States, said Gonzalez.

This season was the first time the team performed and competed at multiple competitions after the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the team had its final performance of the season at Hart High School in front of their community for the Winterguard final performance.

The Hart High School Colorgaurd team had a successful season winning three gold medals in numerous competitions. Courtesy

“As instructors our goal is to teach all the students everything we can to make sure that they are successful, aside from having trophies we strive for them to have better knowledge of this activity,” said Gonzalez. “The growth throughout the year is pretty impressive and we are really proud of them for that … Winning is just another bonus.”

The performers were described as hardworking, dedicated and driven by their instructor. Throughout the countless rehearsals during the school year, witnessing the students learn choreography “and [when] they finally get it and it clicks,” is a fond memory Gonzelez has of this year’s special team.

Garcia and Gonzalez are excited to welcome and train new students interested in the program, Gonzalez said.

“We always look forward to the beginning of the next season. It’s a fresh start and I know the kids are very excited to learn new things and learn a [new] different show,” he added.