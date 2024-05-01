Library to celebrate Dia de los Niños, Día de los Libros

News release

The Santa Clarita Public Library is scheduled Saturday to host a celebration in honor of Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros.

The “day of the children” event, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch, is a celebration that honors the value of childhood, education and the well-being of children of every walk of life.

This celebration also focuses on promoting children’s rights, happiness and development through cultural events, activities and festivities that bring families and communities together to show love and appreciation for the youngest members of society.

This year’s celebration is a whimsical adventure, themed around fairies and gnomes, filled with crafts, games, therapy dogs, free books and a unique twist — live reptiles, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with these creatures in addition to enjoying the different arts and crafts activities. Also, special guest Gloria Arjona will lead a lecture through music, stories, media, traditional attire and living pictures, focusing on the cultures and traditions of Latin America.

This free event is open to all. For more information, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.