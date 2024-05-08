Mall to host Mother’s Day celebration 

News release

Valencia Town Center is inviting the community to a Mother’s Day event, “Memories Made Here: Celebrating Mother’s Day in Style,” on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lower level near H&M.

During this event, guests can make their own beautiful floral bouquet for Mom, take part in fun-filled photo ops and email the photos to themselves and their mothers, indulge in specialty coffees and pastries, watch as models sporting the latest fashions stroll throughout the center, explore jewelry offerings for sale and receive a free “Best Mom Ever” tote bag (limited quantities, while supplies last), according to a news release from the mall. Beauty consultants will also be on hand to provide skin care demonstrations.

This event is free and open to the public, and no pre-registration is required. To learn more, visit bit.ly/3JoZ1Wh.