Master Chorale to perform ‘Seasons of Song’ 

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker is scheduled to perform its June concert, “Seasons of Song,” on June 1 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

“Experience the beauty and wonder of the changing seasons through the captivating harmonies of the Santa Clarita Master Chorale,” said a news release from the chorale. “Join us for an enchanting concert that will take you on a melodic journey from the crisp joys of winter, through the vibrant energy of spring, the warm nostalgia of summer, and the rich hues of autumn.”

The performance is planned to include works by Gjeilo, Memley and Stroope and popular favorites like “Autumn Leaves,” “Seasons of Love” and “In Summer.”

The concert is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. Tickets ($10-$35) are available at SCMasterChorale.org.