Michael Smith | Keeping The Signal Going Strong

Every so often I get a chance to hang out in the Santa Clarita Valley for the day. Today it’s in support of one of the athletic competitions of the Special Olympics at Hart High School. Whenever I do get out here, I always pick up The Signal.

When I lived out here in the late 1970s and early 1980s, I never missed an issue. (The Signal has) done an excellent job of continuing a publication that might just as easily died had you not been around to keep it going and building it back up.

Nice job!

Michael Smith

La Tuna Canyon