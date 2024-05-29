NAACP Santa Clarita to host 2-day Juneteenth celebration 

News release

NAACP Santa Clarita is inviting invites residents and visitors to join the organization in a two-day celebration on the weekend preceding the nationally recognized Juneteenth holiday on June 19.

Day 1 is a Juneteenth mixer and game night, 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 14, at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. The “adults-only” evening will include music, games, refreshments and more. Eventbrite tickets ($40) can be purchased directly from the NAACP Santa Clarita website, naacpsc.org.

Day 2 is a family celebration scheduled noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. The festivities will include entertainment, games, vendor booths, music, presentations, speakers, food trucks and more. This free event is open to everyone of all ages.

“The NAACP Santa Clarita branch was founded in May 2021 and hit the ground running,” said a news release from the organization. “Great strides have been made to improve the political, educational and socioeconomic positions for people of color. Juneteenth will forever be etched in our history and its origins can be traced back to June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas. It was here that those enslaved were finally notified of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and commemorates their true freedom.”