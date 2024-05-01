NextGen MediaMakers Festival invites creatives, students, experts to celebrate media

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers, and more to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The NextGen MediaMakers Festival is both a competition for local SCV junior high and high school students as well as providing an opportunity for them to network, connect, find mentorship and celebrate creativity.

“We know there are so many talented young media makers in the Santa Clarita Valley,” SCVTV Executive Director Jessica Boyer said in a news release. “We want to give these creators a showcase for their work.”

All are invited to attend the NextGen MediaMakers Festival. The event will feature a “Munch & Mentor Mixer” from 2 to 4 p.m. and an awards ceremony hosted by SCVTV’s Community Corner hosts Dave Caldwell and Carrie Lujan from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Awards will be presented for first, second and third place. Registration for the event is required and can be found at tinyurl.com/yxjp5dw5.

The SCV Media Collaborative and NextGen MediaMakers Festival are a service of SCVTV, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. The 2024 NextGen MediaMakers Festival Committee includes media and education professionals as well as local nonprofit leaders.

The mission of the NextGen MediaMakers Festival is to provide a competitive outlet for local students while creating a community around local professionals, businesses and other organizations who are involved in the Santa Clarita Valley media industry. The NextGen MediaMakers Festival aims to establish a support system and network for media professionals, businesses, and other organizations; and provide resources, events, classes and workshops to create a shared knowledge database for all involved.

For more information about the festival, visit nextgenmediafest.org, contact [email protected] or call 661-251-8820.