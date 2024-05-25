Paseo Aquatics hires coach for new international competitive training program  

Paseo Aquatics has announced the appointment of coach Marco Bellardi as the head age group coach and co-director of the Paseo Aquatics International Training Program.

Prior to joining the Paseo team, Bellardi served as head age group coach at Canyons Aquatics. Prior to that he was head coach at Midtown Weston Aquatics in Florida, where he grew a team of three swimmers to 120 within two years, achieving USA Swimming Silver Club status as well as Top 5 Club in Florida and Top 100 club in the nation awards. Before his tenure in the United States, Bellardi coached national teams and Olympic hopefuls in Venezuela and Panama. He also led the Youth Open Water National Teams for Niagara, Chile and Peru.

“I am thrilled to join Paseo Aquatics and help lead this transformative initiative,” Bellardi said in a Paseo Club news release. “The International Training Program represents an unparalleled opportunity to empower aspiring athletes from diverse backgrounds around the world and guide them towards realizing their full potential on the international stage.”

The Paseo Aquatics International Training Program is designed to identify and support promising athletes who may lack adequate resources and infrastructure in their home countries. The program offers host-family boarding, coaching, and a supportive environment tailored to the unique needs of each athlete, the release said.

“Paseo Aquatics has been committed to fostering diversity and excellence in aquatics since our inception in 2012,” Chris Dahowski, head coach and co-founder of Paseo Aquatics, said in the release. “The launch of our International Training Program formalizes our commitment and underscores our dedication to nurturing diverse talent from around the globe and providing athletes with the tools they need to succeed at the highest levels of competition both in the pool and in life.”

This summer, 10 national team swimmers from around the globe are invited to apply to the program and make their way to Valencia to train under Bellardi, Dahowski and coach Trevor Hoyt’s guidance, with a focus on preparing for the upcoming L.A. 2028 Olympic Games.