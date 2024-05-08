Rancho Camulos Museum to debut new archival system 

News release

A presentation and tour will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Rancho Camulos Museum Marie Wren Library and Archives to highlight the Del Valle/Rubel collection’s new archival system.

This new searchable archival database system is a project funded through the sponsorship of the Alliklik Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The goal of the grant is to make this valuable collection more accessible to the public, according to a news release from the museum.

DAR member Susanna Clark will present the new system and highlight examples from the extensive collection, the release said. The collection offers a snapshot of life at a busy and prosperous Southern California rancho from the mid-1800s through the 1950s under the ownership of both the Ignacio del Valle family and August Rubel families.

Examples from the collection include personal family papers, maps, photographs, agricultural records, farm labor records, winery and citrus labels,19th century religious music and vestments, christening gowns and 19th century clothing.

Following the 1 p.m. presentation, visitors will be able to tour the library and archives to view some of the items in the collection. Refreshments will then be served on the patio. This event is free to the public. Reservations are recommended for planning purposes. To make reservations, call 805 521-1501 or email the museum at [email protected].

Rancho Camulos is located about 2.2 miles east of Piru, along State Route 126. For more information, visit ranchocamulos.org.