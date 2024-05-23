‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ opens this weekend at the Canyon Theatre Guild  

News release

The Canyon Theatre Guild is scheduled this weekend to open the British comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

The opening performance on Saturday will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.

As described on the guild’s website, “The amazing hit comedy from across the pond! This is British comedy at its best. The troupe’s ambitious 1920s whodunit has everything you never want in a show: falling props, collapsing scenery, an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything … including their lines. How will this eager ensemble battle against all of the disastrous odds?”

“The Play That Goes Wrong” premiered in London in 2012 to positive critical reception, eventually earning the Laurence Olivier Award in 2015 for Best Comedy. It went on to run on Broadway for two years and still tours in the UK due to audience popularity.

“The show is so funny that we have been rehearsing for eight weeks and the cast is still making me laugh every night,” Director Eduardo Arteaga said in a CTG news release. “You will not want to miss this cast,” he added, “I think we will have people coming back for a second helping.”

“The Play That Goes Wrong” runs until June 29. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $15 for students. For showtimes or to reserve, call 661-799-2702, or visit canyontheatre.org/theplaythatgoeswrong.