‘This diploma is yours, as much as it is mine’ — Golden Valley celebrates Class of 2024  

First-generation Latina Golden Valley High School senior Megan Moreno was overwhelmed with emotions as she stood before thousands of people and shared her high school graduation moment with her two immigrant parents.

“Este diploma es para ustedes, como es para mi,” she said.

This diploma is yours, as much as it is mine.

Many Golden Valley High School Grizzlies embraced their culture by wearing flags and decorating their caps with small cultural tributes for the 18th annual Golden Valley High School Graduation Ceremony held at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Thursday evening. 052324 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

A loud cheer soared throughout Cougar Stadium at College of the Canyons during the 18th annual Golden Valley High School Graduation Ceremony, as many of the families and graduates share similar stories to Moreno and her parents.

Many Golden Valley High School Grizzlies were draped in flags from Mexico, Guatemala, the Philippines and other countries, embracing their heritage and paying tribute to their loved ones as they walked to their seats while simultaneously seeking out their families in the sea of a cheering audience.

Graduating students Oluwadara Falodun, Delia Manuela Villanueva Rojas, and Isabella Anber Ascasetas took the stage to give a proper welcome to those in attendance in English, Spanish and Tagalog, ensuring the ceremony could be enjoyed by the diverse Golden Valley High School community.

“I realized over the course of my four years here at Golden Valley that graduating high school is something to be proud of,” said Moreno. “My mom used to always talk to me about how she wished she was able to graduate high school because maybe then her life would be a little bit easier. My dad would always talk about how he used to bypass the schools in his home country, praying that he would be able to be a part of those kids.”

She added: “So all you other parents in the audience, applaud yourselves too because your kids could not have done it without you … [Graduates] do not go home thinking that what you did was easy. Do not go home taking all your school years for granted. Class of 2024, take pride in how far you’ve come and have faith in how far you can go.”

The second student speaker, Michleen Tissan, congratulated her fellow classmates as they endured the unique challenge of a worldwide pandemic.

Golden Valley High School senior speaker Michleen Tissan congratulates her fellow classmates during her speech at the Class of 2024 Graduation Ceremony held at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Thursday evening. 052324 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“Despite the chaos, we showed moments of connection and resilience, whether it was mastering Zoom calls in our pajamas, whipping up coffee creations in the kitchen, or conquering every TikTok trend imaginable,” Tissan said. “We found ways to brighten up our days together. We navigated through such a difficult time and gave us such a positive spin. And now as we stand on the brink of our future, let’s cherish the memories we’ve made and the challenges we’ve conquered.”

“You may think this is the end of our journey but really, it’s just the start of a whole new adventure.”

Golden Valley High School Principal Sal Frias took the stage last to congratulate his students who stood before him.

For the first time in school history, 80 students wearing a gold robe during the ceremony maintained a 4.0 GPA or higher through their seventh semester, representing 17% of the 480 students graduating, he said.

Many of the graduates also participated in multiple extracurricular activities such as performing arts and athletics, and could only do so if they met their academic requirements, which they all did, added Frias.

In an evolving world with advanced technology, Frias encouraged the graduates to not get discouraged with future opportunities and to embrace their soft skills.

Golden Valley High School Principal Sal Frias congratulates the Class of 2024 as they walk to their seats after receiving their diplomas during the 18th annual graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Thursday evening. 052324 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“Human skills will always be in demand. Emotional Intelligence and empathy will help you remain calm under pressure, make rational decisions and handle challenging situations gracefully. Creativity and innovation are human traits that AI cannot replicate … Remember the importance of how we treat each other. Believe in yourself. Stand tall during your high moments and learn from your low moments,” said Frias.

The graduating seniors ended their memorable night with the traditional turning of the tassel and throwing up their caps in the air as the hundreds of families rushed to the stadium to congratulate their students with hugs.

Golden Valley High School senior Isabella Anber Arcasetas gave the welcome “Maligayang pagbati” in Tagalog for the Golden Valley High School Philippino community during the Class of 2024 Graduation Ceremony held at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Thursday evening. 052324 Katherine Quezada/The Signal