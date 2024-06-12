Arthur Saginian | Just Missing a Bibliography

With regards to Mr. David Smith of Santa Clarita (letters, May 14), I recently ran into a childhood neighbor friend of mine at the Lowes on Bouquet Canyon Road. He told me he was “born again.” I asked him what made him do that — he used to be an atheist. He told me that someone gave him a book, “More Than a Carpenter,” by Josh McDowell. After he read that book he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior and his life was forever changed. Must be some book.

Being curious, I bought the book and read it myself. It’s a short paperback that basically claims that everything in the Bible is the absolute, literal, historical truth, and that’s pretty much all it says.

What does one say to that? Nothing.

P.S. The time between the writing of Psalms and the Gospels is about 500-600 years, not “thousands.” Also, the guys who wrote the Gospels had read Psalms (as well as the rest of the Old Testament). They were Jews and it was in their Torah. That’s not prophecy, that’s “reference” — they just left out the footnotes.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita