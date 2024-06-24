Celebrate California this Fourth of July

The Santa Clarita Valley offers a true “old time Fourth of July celebration” with a pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks, but if you are looking for Fourth of July fun outside of the SCV, check out some of these Fourth of July celebrations.



Independence Day in Big Bear Lake

www.bigbear.com/events/annual/4th-of-july/

Imagine an evening on Big Bear

Lake, floating on the water and watching spectacular fireworks explode overhead. Or, maybe watch the pyrotechnics from a great vantage

point on the trails.

The Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in Big Bear Lake is visible from the water, shoreline and some trail vantage points. It starts between 8:45-9:15 p.m. and runs approximately 30-40 minutes. Local radio station KBHR airs a musical accompaniment to the show on 93.3 FM and 102.5 FM.

If you want a unique fireworks experience, head to Above The Boom at Snow Summit, 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake, CA 92315. The event runs

7 – 10 p.m.

Tickets: Ages 13+ $95, ages 5-12

$55 and ages 4 and under $25.

The Above the Boom fireworks viewing party includes a round-trip Scenic Sky Chair ride, one glass of

champagne (21+) or 1 hot chocolate, BBQ dinner, live entertainers, kids’ activities (face painting, petting zoo and more) and panoramic views of Southern California’s largest fireworks show from the top of Snow Summit.

For Above The Boom tickets visit www.bigbearmountainresort.com/above-the-boom.

The Fourth of July in Big Bear Lake includes fireworks over the water. Photo courtesy of Visit Big Bear.



Ventura Street Fair, Parade, Fireworks

www.cityofventura.ca.gov

/1737/4th-of-July-Street-Fair-Pushem-Pullem-Pa

The city of Ventura’s 47th annual Fourth of July Street Fair and Pushem-Pullem Parade will be held on Thursday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Ventura’s Downtown District.

Enjoy the artisan street fair, car exhibit, live entertainment, kids’ activity area, corn hole zone and more.

The Pushem-Pullem Parade, presented by the Rotary Club of East Ventura, begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street in front of Cemetery Memorial Park and continues into Downtown Ventura, leading into the Street Fair.

The Classic Car Exhibit will feature 40 vehicles displayed on South Oak Street from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Ventura produces the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Family Picnic on the fields at Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, CA 93003.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Food trucks, bounce houses, games and live music.

Fireworks show begins at approximately 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Visit www.venturafireworks.com.

The city of Ventura will host the annual Ventura Street Fair on July 4. Photo courtesy of the city of Ventura.

Paso Robles’ Fourth of July

www.travelpaso.com/events/annual-events-and-festivals/4th-of-july-in-paso/

Held at Barney Schwartz Park, Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, CA 93446, this celebration is hosted by the city of Paso Robles and Travel Paso.

Not only can you enjoy Paso wine country but the event includes fireworks, live music and activities for all ages.

Family fun zone, food truck zone and more. Festivities begin around 2 p.m. followed by live music and fireworks.

Folsom Pro Rodeo

July 3-5

https://folsomprorodeo.com

For more than 60 years, the Folsom

Pro Rodeo has been a beloved Fourth of July tradition, bringing together rodeo enthusiasts, families and the Folsom community for unforgettable experiences. The rodeo began with a deep love for the rich western heritage of Folsom and as a way to honor the family cattle ranches which created the community.

This Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sanctioned event includes Grand Entry welcome, Sheriff ’s Stampede, rodeo entertainer, Pro-Am team roping, mutton busting, breakaway roping, wild ride, barrel racing, hide race, bull riding, Toro Totter, Flying Cowboyz, fireworks and concert.

Dan Russell Rodeo Arena, Stafford Street, Folsom, CA 95630.

The annual Folsom Pro Rodeo will be held July 3-5. Watch professional rodeo performers and the American flag arrive in the stadium by skydiver. Photo courtesy of Folsom Pro Rodeo.

A Lake Tahoe Fourth

https://yourtahoeguide.com/2024/06/tahoes-independence-day-celebrations/

A dazzling celebration of America’s

independence around the scenic Lake

Tahoe includes:

Incline Village Fireworks: After a five-year pause, Incline Village Fireworks are back in 2024. Enjoy massive fireworks display on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. in the sky above Lake Tahoe.

Downtown Tahoe City hosts a significant Independence Day celebration. The evening starts with DJ sets and vendors on the streets of Tahoe City. Take a blanket and a picnic to relax on the grass and watch breathtaking drone shows.

Truckee hosts one of the largest 4th of July celebrations, parade, and drone shows in the region. Tickets for the show are sold by Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District. In addition to drones and fireworks, the event includes a Summer Concert on the Green with performances by top tribute bands.

South Lake Tahoe features the Lights on the Lake fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. The display can be viewed from Nevada Beach State Park’s shoreline, which has a picnic and barbecue area as well as Edgewood Tahoe’s Beach Event Lawn. Baldwin, Regan and El Dorado Beaches offer seating. Experienced hikers can watch the fireworks from the top of Mount Tallac for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Drone it Up Downtown

Grand Park, 210 W Temple St., Los Angeles CA 90012

4-9 p.m. Free.

grandparkla.org/event/gloria-molinagrand-parks-4th-of-july-block-party/

If you’re on the hunt for a lively way to celebrate Uncle Sam, head over to Grand Park, and watch Downtown Los Angeles light up for free. This year, the park has swapped out fireworks for drones. On Fourth of July, Grand Park hosts a unique block party, featuring festive food truck fare, a Ferris wheel and two stages of live music. The tunes begin while the sun is still high in the sky, so bring yourself an all-day picnic, no booze allowed, only empty water bottles and relax. Best of all, the event is Metro accessible via the Civic Center/Grand Park station but $10 parking is also available at the Music Center and Walt Disney Concert Hall. Watch the drone show, a flurry of some 800 illuminated drones above the Music Center, around 9 p.m.