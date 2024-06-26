CNN defends debate moderators amid criticism 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

CNN is defending its two moderators for the upcoming presidential debate amid accusations of bias from former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

During a segment on Monday, CNN host Kasie Hunt and Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt got into an argument over Leavitt’s claims about CNN anchors and debate hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Leavitt criticized CNN for using “debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very well-known over the past eight years and their biased coverage of him.” Hunt pushed back on her statements and later abruptly cut off the interview.

Following Leavitt’s comments as well as critical statements made by Trump allies on social media network X, CNN defended Tapper and Bash.

“Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are well-respected veteran journalists who have covered politics for more than five decades combined,” the network said in a statement posted online. “They have extensive experience moderating major political debates, including CNN’s Republican Presidential Primary Debate this cycle. There are no two people better equipped to co-moderate a substantial and fact-based discussion, and we look forward to the debate on June 27 in Atlanta.”

In response to the on-air incident, Hunt issued a comment on X stating: “You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period. I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows.”

What the Campaign Said

During the segment on Monday, Leavitt asserted that Trump is “going into a hostile environment” and said the moderators “have made their opinions about him very well-known over the past eight years.”

And in response to Hunt’s post, Leavitt claimed that the CNN host “cut off” her microphone “for bringing up the debate moderator’s [Tapper’s] history” of bias against the former president. “He [Trump] is still willing to go into this three-on-one fight to bring his winning message to the American people — and he will win,” she said.

In the interview, Hunt asked Leavitt what she anticipates President Joe Biden will do, while the Trump spokeswoman continued to criticize Tapper. Hunt then warned she would end the interview if she kept “attacking [her] colleagues” before doing so.

New Rules

The Biden-Trump matchup on Thursday will feature a number of new rules. They include no pre-written notes, no audience, and microphones will be cut off when it isn’t a candidate’s turn to speak. There also will only be two commercial breaks during the 90-minute contest.

Last week, CNN confirmed that only Biden and the former president would partake in the debate, effectively rejecting attempts by third-party challengers such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jill Stein, and others.

Meanwhile, CNN said that Biden will appear on the right podium (as seen on screen) and Trump will get the last word in at the end of the debate.

Kennedy and Stein have filed complaints with the Federal Election Commission against CNN, saying that third parties should be included in the discussion. Kennedy last month also accused CNN of colluding with the Trump and Biden campaigns to exclude him.

A second presidential debate will be held in September, which ABC will host. The Trump campaign has sought to add a third and potentially a fourth debate, although it’s not clear if the Biden campaign will agree.