College Briefs for June 20

Valencia student earns master’s from University of Maryland Global Campus

Lacey Mansell, of Valencia, earned a master of science in biotechnology: bioinformatics from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2023.

Mansell was one of more than 8,358 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates came from all 50 states, three U.S. territories, and 24 countries.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland.

Local students earn honors at University of Alabama

A total of 13,950 students enrolled during fall semester 2023 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Local students receiving honors include:

• Sasha Preston, of Canyon Country, was named to the dean’s list.

• Cody Martzke, of Stevenson Ranch, was named to the dean’s list.

• Kailee Velasco, of Santa Clarita, was named to the president’s list.

• Kirsten Troedel, of Valencia, was named to the president’s list.

• Daniel Douglas, of Valencia, was named to the dean’s list.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s largest higher education institution.

Local student named to Harding University dean’s list

Eve Haslam, a sophomore studying psychology and leadership and ministry, is among more than 1,300 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2023 semester.

The dean’s list is published each semester, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and celebrating its centennial year, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories.

Local student named to University of Mississippi honor roll

Julie Mennuti, of Stevenson Ranch, was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2023 honor roll.

Mennuti, majoring in criminal justice, was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an honors college.