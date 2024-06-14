Blog

Collision backs up traffic on southbound I-5 

A traffic collision occurred on southbound Interstate 5 Friday afternoon, north of Valencia Boulevard, according to Jonathan Torres, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

According to Torres, firefighters were dispatched at 1:48 p.m. and on the scene at 2:06 p.m. There were no reported injuries or transports, according to Torres. 

A Sigalert was issued at 1:40 p.m. regarding the closure of all lanes, with traffic backed up to Hasley Canyon Road and expected delays up to two hours.  

According to Ramon Kendricks with the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Management Center, CHP officers were on the scene to move the vehicles to the right shoulder. 

