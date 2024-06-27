Blog

‘Constellations’ playing this weekend at The Main 

"Constellations" courtesy image
“Constellations,” described as a love story about an unlikely romance, is playing this weekend at The Main in Old Town Newhall. 

“Constellations” is a play by Nick Payne that explores the unexpected romance between Roland, a beekeeper and Marianne, a physicist, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita. Their chance encounter at a barbecue unravels a series of parallel moments that defy the limits of our understanding of time and space. Through their relationship, “Constellations” explores the infinite trajectories that love can take.  

Tickets are available for performances running Thursday through Sunday. General admission tickets are $24 and senior admission are $19.  

To learn more about “Constellations” and to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMain.org. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall. 

