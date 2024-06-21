Greek-owned ship sinks in Red Sea after Houthi missile attack 

By Aldgra Fredly

Contributing Writer

The M/V Tutor, a Greek-owned bulk carrier, has sunk after being attacked by Houthi terrorists in the Red Sea, authorities said Wednesday.

The Liberian-flagged ship was abandoned after it was struck by an unmanned Houthi surface vessel in the Red Sea on June 12. The ship’s engine room sustained damage and the ship had been taking on water.

One crew member remains missing following the attack, according to the U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a maritime monitoring component affiliated with the British Navy, stated in a Tuesday update on social media that debris and oil had been sighted around the location where the M/V Tutor was last spotted.

“The vessel is believed to have sunk in position 14″19’N 041″14’E,” the British agency stated, while advising other vessels in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

The M/V Tutor is the second ship sunk by the Houthis in three months, following the sinking of the UK-owned Rubymar in the Red Sea on March 2. The Belize-flagged cargo ship was struck by a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile on Feb. 18.

The Pentagon said that Russian, Chinese and Iranian naval vessels were among the ships within “response distance” but did not respond to the M/V Tutor’s distress calls for assistance.

The Iranian-backed Houthis also struck the M/V Verbena — a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, and Polish-operated bulk carrier — in the Gulf of Aden with two anti-ship cruise missiles launched from Yemen.

One civilian mariner was severely injured in that attack and has been rescued. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack on the M/V Verbena, stating it was conducted in solidarity with the people in Gaza.

“The Houthis claim to be acting on behalf of Palestinians in Gaza, and yet, they are threatening the lives of those who have nothing to do with the conflict,” Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said during a Monday press briefing.

“The ongoing threat to the ability to safely transit the region caused by the Houthis makes it harder to deliver commercial goods and critical assistance to the people of Yemen, as well as those in Gaza.”

The Houthi attacks on commercial shipping began in the fall of 2023 in response to the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, another terrorist group.

The Yemeni group has said the attacks are targeting ships affiliated with Israel and demonstrate a measure of support for Gaza’s Palestinian population and that they will continue until the Gaza conflict ends.

Ryan Morgan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.