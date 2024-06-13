Marsha McLean | Dive into Water Safety 

It is disturbing and unfortunate that children ages 1 to 4 have the highest drowning rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fatal drowning is the leading cause of death for children and the second leading cause of unintentional deaths. As a mother and grandmother living in Southern California, water safety has always been a top priority.

Whether it was a family party, children’s playdate or simply going to the pool to cool off, making sure my children were able to swim was always important.

As a family-forward community, the golden rule of water safety is constant supervision. Whether you’re at home, at a neighbor’s house or at a community pool, be sure to designate a responsible adult to actively watch children whenever they are in or around water. Even in shallow water or when children are using flotation devices, vigilant supervision is essential to prevent accidents.

Teaching children to swim is one of the most effective ways to enhance water safety. I am proud that our city’s Aquatics Division offers a wide range of American Red Cross swimming lessons for children, teens, adults and seniors. Our comprehensive swim lessons cater to different skill levels no matter your age.

With eight pools located throughout our community, residents can find a pool close to their home. These lessons are administered by certified instructors and cover essential water safety skills, rules, stroke development and more. By enrolling your child in these valuable swim lessons, you are equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to stay safe in and around water.

Don’t forget about sun safety: Apply waterproof sunscreen with a high sun protection factor before heading outdoors, and reapply it every few hours, especially after swimming or sweating. Encourage children to wear protective clothing, such as rash guards and wide-brimmed hats, and seek shade during the sun’s peak hours to prevent sunburn and heat-related illnesses.

No matter how cautious you are, accidents can still happen. Be prepared for any emergency by learning CPR and basic water rescue techniques, and keep a fully stocked first aid kit nearby whenever you’re near water.

This summer, I hope you and your families take advantage of all the aquatic fun available throughout our community. Whether your kids want to be brave and try jumping off the high dive, take the plunge on the 160-foot waterslide or simply relax by the pool, our highly trained lifeguards are available to make sure everyone is having fun but staying safe.

Speaking of lifeguards, be sure to join them for this summer’s Float and Flick at Santa Clarita Park Pool and North Oaks Park Pool. Families are invited to bring your favorite chairs and relax in the pool or on the swim deck while watching family favorites, “Lilo & Stitch” and “Shrek.” This free event welcomes the community to enjoy a movie under the stars with friends and family. You won’t want to miss it!

Water safety for families is about more than just fun — it’s about ensuring that everyone can enjoy aquatic activities responsibly and without incident. If you are interested in any of our aquatic programming like swimming lessons, adult learn-to-swim classes or private lessons, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons to find a pool near you.

Dive into summer with confidence, knowing that you’re equipped with the knowledge and tools to keep your loved ones safe in and around the water.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].