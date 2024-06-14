Rick Barker | It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over

I always find it quite amusing when people on the left applaud our courts, up to and including the Supreme Court, whenever their rulings favor a left-wing position. The most recent example of course is the New York court conviction of former President Donald Trump. The left is now applauding how great our legal system is.

I for one am waiting to see how much they love our legal system when this case gets tossed in the toilet by a higher court because of the blatant (if you aren’t biased) violations of Mr. Trump’s constitutional rights by Judge Juan Merchan, as well as the yet legally unanswered question on whether that court had the constitutional authority to hear the case in the first place.

I will be anxious to see how our left-wing Trump-hating/obsessed brothers and sisters here react when this case gets overturned by a higher court.

Rick Barker

Valencia