Ron Perry | Pay Attention, California Drivers

Pay attention, people. California Senate Bill 961: This may sound good at first but there are too many reasons why we should all be concerned — the first and foremost reason being that it once again takes away one more of our freedoms.

The bill requires that passive speed limiters be installed in all new cars manufactured or sold in California by 2032. SB 961 was passed by a 22-13 vote, requiring that 50% of new vehicles manufactured or sold in California must have passive speed limiters installed by 2029.

It matters how you vote!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country