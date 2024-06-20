Santa Paula Theater presents ‘Women in Jeopardy’ 

News release

Santa Paula Theater Center is presenting Wendy MacLoud’s “Women in Jeopardy,” opening this weekend and running through July 21.

The theater’s news release described the play as a fun and flirtatious comedy that’s “Thelma and Louise” meets “The First Wives Club” meets “Sex in the City” meets “Murder She Wrote.”

Divorcées Mary and Jo are suspicious of their friend Liz’s new dentist boyfriend. He’s not just a weirdo: He may be a serial killer. Trading their wine glasses for spy glasses, imaginations run wild as the ladies try to discover the truth and save their friend in an off-road adventure.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 p.m. at the Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula. More information can be found at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.