Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Biden’s California visit 

By Caden Pearson

Contributing Writer

A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin on Saturday night as he was returning from work during President Joe Biden’s visit to a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles.

The agent fired his service weapon, but it’s unclear if any attacker was hit, said Secret Service Communications Director Anthony Guglielmi. The agent was not injured but his bag was stolen.

“This remains an open and active criminal investigation, and any additional comments must come from the primary investigative agency, which is the Tustin Police Department,” Guglielmi said in a media statement on Monday. “Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to call the Tustin Police Department.”

The Tustin Police Department said the robbery took place at the Tustin Fields I residential community. Officers responded to the call at 9:36 p.m.

“During the incident, an officer [agent] involved shooting occurred,” the Tustin Police Department said. However, the suspect or suspects were not located.

Some of the agent’s belongings were found nearby, and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect vehicle, a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or similar model, was seen leaving the scene.

It is unclear whether the agent robbed in Tustin was part of the president’s Secret Service detail.

Biden was in the area for a fundraiser, hosted by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, which raised $30 million.

The star-studded event featured appearances by George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and former President Barack Obama, as well as performances by Sherry Lee Ralph and Jack Black.

At the fundraiser, held at the Peacock Theater, Kimmel interviewed Biden and Obama. The two discussed former President Donald Trump, who is leading in recent swing-state polls.

Biden attended the event after flying in from the G7 summit in southern Italy.

The $30 million raised at the fundraiser broke the previous record of $26 million from a March event in Manhattan with former Presidents Obama and Bill Clinton.

Last week, Trump also raised funds in California, taking in $33.5 million across several events, including $12.5 million in San Francisco.