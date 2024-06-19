Stay Green makes Lawn & Landscape Magazine’s Top 100 List  

News release

Santa Clarita-based Stay Green Inc. has been ranked No. 92 on Lawn & Landscape Magazine’s Top 100 List for 2024, based on $36.5 million in revenue earned in 2023 — nearly $500,000 more than in 2022 — and a staff of 450, a 6% increase over its 2022 workforce of 426 employees.

The list was featured in the May 2024 issue of Lawn & Landscape.

Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo relished the ranking as another sign of success for the business his parents, Rich and Charlene Angelo, founded as a mom-and-pop operation in 1970 out of their San Fernando home’s garage with one truck and a handful of customers.

“We are proud to offer commercial landscaping throughout Southern California that emphasizes client satisfaction and sustainability principles that we apply to every aspect of our business,” Angelo said in a news release. “And we are grateful for the challenge and the honor Lawn & Landscape Magazine provides to inspire us as well as every one of our fellow Top 100 honorees.”

Stay Green serves eight Southern California counties: Los Angeles, Orange County, Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Kern and Catalina Island. Clients include homeowner associations, industrial facilities, business centers, universities, resorts, hospitals, amusement parks, retail centers, sports complexes, financial institutions and town centers.