‘The Lincolns of Springfield’ playing at the Colony Theater 

News release

Premier Theatrical Productions announced a limited engagement of the critically acclaimed musical, “The Lincolns of Springfield,” from July 4 to July 14 at the Colony Theater in the Burbank Town Center.

The production brings to life the untold love story of Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln, offering a fresh perspective on one of America’s most beloved historical figures.

Written by Terrence L. Cranert, with choreography by Maria Del Bagno and musical direction by Steven Applegate, “The Lincolns of Springfield” explores the enduring bond between Abraham and Mary, highlighting their trials, triumphs and love.

Critics have lauded the production for its heartfelt portrayal and historical authenticity. According to the Illinois Times: “Be ready for songs that will fill your heart, stir your soul, and stay with you. I had chills several times.”

The Show Report praises it as “an incredible feat of achievement and presents a fresh portrait of Mary Todd Lincoln and her position as not only Abraham Lincoln’s soul mate, but his greatest supporter and his most deeply admired advisor.”

Director Terrence L. Cranert said in a news release: “We are excited to bring this unique story to the stage, showcasing the human side of Abraham and Mary Lincoln. Their love and resilience continue to inspire us, and we believe audiences will find a deep connection to their story.”

Garrett Deagon portrays Abraham Lincoln, as he embodies Lincoln’s gait and countenance. Originally brought in to play young Lincoln as a youth in an early staging of the play, Deagon has grown up in this role.

Samantha Craton explores Mary Todd Lincoln’s dedication and inner conflicts. Her character arc transforms from an ambitious Southern belle to a woman burdened by the loss of two children and then her husband.

Lacey Mason as Mrs. Lincoln’s confidante, Elizabeth Keckley, honors Keckley’s unique status in the family and White House. Acclaimed bass-baritone Michal Dawson Connor portrays William Henry Johnson.

Several cast members, most notably Deagon and Dawson Connor, have been with the production throughout its decades of development, bringing “The Lincolns of Springfield” from concept to today.

Tickets are available now online via ItsMySeat.com (www.itsmyseat.com/lincoln) or by phone at 818-208-5909.

For more information, visit www.thelincolnsofspringfield.org. The Colony Theater Burbank Town Center is located at 555 N. 3rd St., Burbank.