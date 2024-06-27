Ventura Harbor Village to hold Summer Seaside Movie Nights  

News release

As the sun sets on the ocean, visitors will be entertained at the Ventura Harbor Village’s 2024 Summer Seaside Movie Nights Series. Movie-goers are invited to bring chairs or blankets, purchase some freshly popped kettle corn/refreshments, partake in pre-movie festivities, and enjoy outdoor cinema against a harbor backdrop for three Saturday dates: July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21.

Parking and admission to the movie nights are complimentary.

“The Seaside Movie series makes for an epic California summer evening experience with family and friends as you watch your favorite films along the waterfront at Ventura Harbor Village,” Jennifer Talt Lundin, marketing manager at Ventura Harbor Village, said in a news release.

Here is the 2024 Summer Seaside Movie Night line-up on the Village Main Lawn. Films start shortly after sunset each night:

• Saturday, July 20: “Barbie” (PG-13).

• Saturday, Aug. 17: 60th anniversary showing of “The Endless Summer” (PG).

• Saturday, Sept. 21: “Hook” (PG-13).

For all movie nights, the screening will be preceded by a live DJ or bands, along with food and beverage options. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and low chairs. For more information, go to www.venturaharborvillage.com/shop-2.