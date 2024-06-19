Zonta Club presents Young Women in Public Affairs Awards and Virigina Wrage Scholarships 

News release

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $12,000 in scholarships and awards at its annual awards ceremony held May 8.

Three young women were presented with Young Women in Public Affairs Awards and four women received a Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship.

The YWPA Award program goal is to encourage young women, ages 16-19, to participate in public affairs by recognizing a commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and dedication to empowering women. The honorees were:

• Katherine Brook, a senior at West Ranch High School and currently enrolled in a journalism class at College of the Canyons. She strives to build a better world for women and girls with the goal of earning a doctorate in sociology, film and media studies.

• Caitlyn Park, a senior at Saugus High School, will begin her studies at Stanford University with a double major in public policy and international relations and a minor in business. She founded a chapter of Future Business Leaders of America at Saugus High and four other local high schools, plus founded the Pad Project SCV, providing hygiene products for women and girls. She has served as an intern for the city of Santa Clarita.

• Brooke Saavedra, a junior at Golden Valley High School, enjoys working with people, volunteering and being a support system to those in need. She has served in many school leadership roles, including president of the Pad Project SCV, and would like to become an elementary school teacher.

The Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship Awards are presented to mature women, for vocational educational purposes, to achieve emotional, social and economic independence following a life-altering event.

The awards are provided in honor of Virginia Wrage, who at the age of 50 had to re-enter the workforce and reinvent herself. Four women received awards for assistance to meet their life goals:

• Cathy Kang will pursue a registered nurse license with a specialty in palliative care. She has her certified nurse assistant certification, has completed her associate in arts degree and is on her way to meet her goal.

• Eda Grace Chang, a licensed vocational nurse, is returning to school to become a registered nurse with a goal to achieve a bachelor of science in nursing.

• Michel Pilarski, after many struggles in her life and successfully raising her children, her goal is to become a registered nurse specializing in labor and delivery. In addition, she continues to support her community doing volunteer work to stop human trafficking and to rehabilitate trafficked child survivors.

• Weeda Bakkhshee, from Afghanistan, provided interpreting services for American forces and speaks six languages. She emigrated to the U.S., but suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. She is pursuing her bachelor’s and master’s degree in psychology and eventually plans to teach at the college level and counsel veterans experiencing PTSD.

“Zonta is proud of these exceptional young students and women who will continue to make our community such a great place to live,” the organization said in a news release.

For more information about Zonta, visit www.scvzonta.org.

From left: Club President Nicole Miller, Cathy Kang, Grace Chang, Randy Wrage (Virginia Wrage’s son), Virginia Wrage Committee Co-Chairs Alicia Estrada, Terry Kanowsky and Michel Pularski. Courtesy photo.