Best Network Security Software: Top Pick Of Organizations 

Organizations implement Network security, a set of control processes established to prevent unauthorized individuals or systems from accessing sensitive data stored in network resources. Security protocols can easily leak if they are not properly managed, which might lead to the disclosure of private data, including customer information.

Hackers are always ready to discover the weaknesses of your business network and try to access data. Conventional security tools can be useless, which may imply the need for specific network security software.

However, network security software can prevent unauthorized access, will not be misused, and cannot be stolen. It guards against cyberattacks, keeps in line with laws and norms, and forestalls legal issues.

This guideline presents the most popular network security software with an outline of the major aspects of each product. Discover the possibilities to arrive at the best match for your service choice.

Why is Network Security So Important for Businesses?

Businesses’ reliance on their networks and increased technology use will expose them to malicious attacks. Therefore, security measures must be implemented to protect the network against them.

Data leakages are becoming an aptitude for both this tip and burly cybercriminals. The average breach now costs $4.24 million, justifying the need for comprehensive network security.

Network security has now been found unable to operate without all concerned companies. This enables organizations to avert revenue loss from data break-ins and protects customer and financial information from unauthorized access by cyber offenders, which they can use to steal identities or make other attacks, for example.

Resist malware, spyware, and ransomware attacks by using VPNs, firewalls, antivirus, EDR, XDR products, and network security practices.

A solid network ensures the interests, operations, and the client’s trust since the confidential data is well secured to create smooth communication. Here are the key benefits of robust network security for your business: Here are the key benefits of robust network security for your business:

Risk mitigation

Enables a modern workplace.

Builds trust.

Ensure regulatory compliance in your industry.

Network security is important for organizations because it protects them from internal and external threats. Businesses may assure the safety of their systems and focus more on their business objectives by deploying network security policies and practices.

Best Network Security Software – Detailed List

There are numerous network security options, making it difficult to make an informed decision. However, based on study and testing, the following is a complete review of the 15 best network security software in 2024.

1. Snort

Snort of the Open Source Intrusion Sheet (IPS) does this dynamically via rule-based methods that detect and prevent bad actions in the traffic by checking it. It works as a superior Oxford bulldog and logger, thus simplifying network debugging. Besides, Snort recognizes these attacks for fingerprinting, CGI strikes, and stealthy port probes regarding larger protection.

It stores personal or even commercial called Snort, and it is beneficial for businesses of all sizes. Of course, translating this in the real world will require substantial technical ability. The cost depends on subscription terms; in all cases, the subscription can be invoiced and refunded.

2. Webroot

Webroot delivers online security as a cloud service with self-learning and predictive force driven by increasingly complex data analytics and machine learning. It is also designed for SMBs, so it provides network, desktop, and email security. Services such as antivirus, anti-malware, and web filtering are implemented to impede the attacker’s ability to exploit the OS or gain access.

Remarkable features entail a cloud-based software suite, DNS protection, and threat intelligence service. The product is versatile and can be used by small and large organizations. At the same time, the company offers a free trial period to help customers decide whether the solution is efficient before signing up for a subscription.

3. Perimeter 81

Perimeter-81 is a top network security product businesses use to protect on-premises and cloud-based resources. It can handle all cyber and network security, updating rules and policies to fit only authentic users, thereby avoiding unauthorized attempts.

Perimeter 81 broadens security and privacy functionality, including divided tunneling, web filtering, multi-factor authentication, dashboard monitoring, and user administration. These are all important features to add to the platform, which comprises the remote connection method, the applied encrypted algorithm, and the platform managed by telecommunication companies. Such features make it difficult for hackers to violate network security.

The application has price plans with a one-month money-back guarantee for each of these plans, and they work for different purposes and fulfill customer requirements.

4. Solar Winds Security Event Manager

SolarWinds’ SEM, or Security Event Manager, is the most famous network security software IT professionals, MSPs, and others use for uncomplicated integration into current IT environments. It brings full spectrum coverage for the safety of all devices and services over the network with constant monitoring and alerting of any abnormal activities.

The distinctive aspects are threat insight assimilation, log correlation, event record analysis, and continuous cybersecurity monitoring. The remarkable threat detection automated feature allows administrators to perform this task effectively and efficiently.

So, SEM is an effective tool for the complete defense net. It gives 30-day free access to all the features so the user can experience them fully before signing the subscription.

5. Norton Security

Norton has a wide range of solutions that physically and digitally stop viruses, criminals, and spyware using artificial intelligence and a malware detection mechanism. The brand many users trust, Norton is recognized as a highly effective antivirus and ransomware protection product.

Another feature of the Norton kit is several other security capabilities, such as parental control, device optimization, firewall, identity theft protection, password manager, VPN, and anti-phishing.

It is a perfect choice for moderately priced software applications, which is good for companies looking for solutions to comprehensive network security issues. The application has a seven-day free trial; anyone can use it for evaluation. People can subscribe and pay using their credit cards with different subscriptions. It is better to try the free version of an application to be sure that it serves your purpose than to donate money for the premium version.

6. Burp suite

Burp Suite, an integrated tool for web application security testing, provides complete help on the full testing process, from identifying the attack surface to any vulnerability. Commonly employed by web app gurus and bug bounty hunters, it also mimics a network attack and keeps records of all successful access attempts for future analysis. The kit has devices like Repeater, Sequencer, Proxy, Intruder, Extender, and Decoder that can stop break-ins and shield your network.

Of the Burp Suite versions, the community edition is the best option for new startups, especially the technical support community. Additionally, Burp Suite offers two paid plans: the expert version with advanced pen testing and the web app vulnerability scanner and the enterprise version, which fully utilizes the network security sweeping, vulnerability scanning, and scheduling functions.

7. Zscaler Cloud Firewall

Zscaler Cloud Firewall is priority software that utilizes an efficient and highly advanced cloud-native SSE platform. It enhances security by ensuring secure internet transmission at the application level and user end.

It designs a virtual network by channeling the Snort syntax for implementing IPS signatures that inhibit and recognize impending attacks. Well-fitting remote work access could be granted to users with secure connections.

Additionally, it provides flexible data storage policy and services to control cloud assets with centralized policy management, which is easy to do. This VPN service offers VPN and SaaS services for all sizes of businesses.

Users who are not sure if they want to buy can also request a demo from the support team.

8. Kaspersky Endpoint Security

Kaspersky Endpoint Security is a widely used company solution for protecting all inner network objects and detecting and eliminating advanced cyber attacks. It also privileges a multi-aspect protection mechanism, including web and network controls, vulnerability management, and data encryption under an endpoint agent ready as EDR.

Important features of the firewall are robust threat responses, intrusion detection, and monitoring. The entry-level plan suits small businesses well but lacks a free trial and a free version for testing purposes. Nevertheless, all premium membership options have a 30-day refund policy, allowing users to get their money back if they are unsatisfied with the service.

9. Nessus Vulnerability Scanner

Nessus is a preeminent free scanning tool for reviewing vulnerabilities. It implements common vulnerabilities and exposures for perfect translatability between security tools. It uses its Nessus Attack Scripting Language (NASL) to locate potential hazards and cyber attacks.

While scan administrators can individually form scan definitions by including NASL scripts in the description of suspected already-known vulnerabilities, policy management, web scanning, network scanning, and asset discovery are features that come with it.

The Nessus is an all-purpose package ideal for medium enterprises and bigger organizations that offer three premium plans. In contrast, users can have these ready or simply take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Small businesses may also get a similar edge, but a good knowledge of technology is strongly recommended.

10. CrowdStrike Falcon Insight

Falcon Insight XDR, from CrowdStrike, is a comprehensive network security tool offering continuous visibility to detect, investigate, and respond to potential breaches. Unlike traditional endpoint solutions, it provides enterprise-wide security coverage.

With continuous monitoring of endpoint activities, Falcon Insight XDR offers insight into threats across the organization. AI-powered indicators prioritize malicious activity, while features like threat hunting, easy-to-use APIs, and continuous raw event recording enhance security measures.

Falcon Insight XDR is suitable for businesses of all sizes and offers a trial version for users to test its functionality. If you’re unsure about its capabilities, consider trying the 15-day trial.

11. Kali Linux

Spend a while testing using Kali Linux, which is extremely simple and useful for penetration testing and network vulnerability scanning. This open-source platform unifies all network security gears into a singular interface. This is achieved simply.

The software incorporates about 300 composition tools that experts can use to detect vulnerabilities and fix problems in websites, Intranets, and internet servers. Some vulnerabilities might exist if the devices are not that advanced, but it has pre-loaded detection tools like Aircrack, Wireshark, and Nmap that increase their safety level.

Ethically motivated hackers and experienced professionals can use this tool for certain intrusion testing tasks. Moreover, many potential employers need cybersecurity experts, so this is also a good match for cybersecurity experts who are equipped with technical skills and have a strong understanding of information security.

Main Capabilities of Network Security Software

An essential part of decision-making is whether the network security software has all the vital functions to get the most out of it. Here’s what to prioritize:

Easy Deployment and Usability: Consider using software that saves you time and allows you to focus more on the primary business tasks.

Comprehensive Reporting: Pick software that provides complete monitoring and ensures nothing is missed, in addition to the needed network activity details.

Alerting for Suspicious Activity: Seek to install software that instantly informs you about any harmful deeds to curb any unchecked action.

Automation and AI/ML: The top-quality tech employs automation or Artificial Intelligence /(Machine Learning) capabilities to detect and ward off threats efficiently.

Demo or Free Trial: Ensure the software provides a demonstration copy or a bench trial version for obvious no-stress credibility testing before investing.

Don’t turn deaf ears for these essential components as you safeguard the network.

Conclusion

While hackers govern the cyber planes, cyber security is the most significant act for all organizations to avoid cyber-attacks worldwide. This multiple-tier security solution provides intrusion detection, threat intelligence, integration, and automation capabilities.

First, ease of use, useful reporting, and trial-free allow businesses to believe that resistance to security systems could be broken. Suppose we as a society want trust and privacy to be properly protected. In that case, using software versions based on high-quality network security standards becomes of utmost necessity.

FAQs

Is Network Security Software Free to Use?

Using network security software for personal or private use is a worthwhile investment that does not come free. Except for Burp Suite, which has restricted features, none of the security suites mentioned above provide a free version. However, you can use the trial versions to determine whether the product is worth using.

How Can Businesses Benefit from Network Security Software?

Network security software seeks to keep corporate and client data secure and out of the hands of dangerous actors. These technologies detect and repair threats to the network by studying it from numerous perspectives. In this manner, businesses do not lose important data, and their clients’ trust is not jeopardized.

What is the Best Network Security Software?

All of the network security software reviewed in this article is a fantastic choice for improving network security and lowering the risk of potential threats. Norton Security is the best solution to manage your network security independently. If you’re looking for company security software, Perimeter 81 and CrowdStrike Falcon Insight are suggested for their ease of use, functionality, and amazing features.