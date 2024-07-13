Bicyclists: Rules of the road apply to you, too 

Question: Mr. Schlund. I am sure you have addressed this many times, but could you once again remind bicyclists that they are subject to the same laws as motorists? Twice in the past month I have observed groups of bicyclists blatantly ignoring red lights.

Once at a T intersection when all cars were stopped for the red light, bicyclists in the bike lane blew through the red light without any regard for cars that were turning left. And today another group blew through another clearly red light to make a right turn in front of me, forcing me to make a quick lane change. And, of course, if an accident happened it would have been my fault. And they wonder why motorists hate bike riders.

– Glenn

Answer: You’re right, Glenn, I addressed this issue at the end of March in a column regarding bicycles. As a reminder to all bicycle riders, you must obey the same rules of the road as those of all motorists. California vehicle code 21200 (a): “A person riding a bicycle upon a highway has all the rights and is subject to all the provisions applicable to a driver of a vehicle, including provisions concerning driving under the influence.”

Yep, even DUI.

Somehow, many bicyclists seem to want to downplay the importance of obeying laws and fully understanding the consequence of what can occur in a collision.

I once recall responding to a radio call, “Truck vs. Bicycle,” in Van Nuys Division, Woodman and Vanowen. Upon arrival, I observed a boy about 11 or 12 years of age underneath a semi truck lying next to a mangled bicycle. That little boy was run over.

Some people say that traffic officers are calloused as they get used to seeing death and such. No way. What I observed that day will be etched in my mind forever. It’s too bad that bike riders can’t see what we see as traffic officers because I really believe that there would be a better understanding regarding obeying rules of the road.

What concerns me are the young kids zipping around on electric bicycles. California vehicle code 312.5(a)(1): “An electric bicycle is a bicycle equipped with fully operable pedals and an electric motor of less than 750 watts.”

I see them riding others on handlebars and those popping wheelies while riding in groups occupying entire lanes of traffic, weaving in and out and taking over the sidewalks. Their safety concerns me a great deal I’m not sure how this can be corrected. Maybe someday it can be better regulated.

The sheriff’s deputies can’t be there all the time to observe these violations. Parents might be the only answer, at this point, to advise their children regarding the safe operation of these bikes. However, some kids make poor decisions on occasion. We’ve all been there – kids are kids.

Bicycle riders are well aware of the laws and it is up to them to ride as safely as possible. I can recall the many citations I’ve issued to bicyclists during my 24 years riding as a motor officer. I can only hope that I might have saved a life somewhere along the way.

I have a suggestion for you, Glenn. Call your City Council person and advise them of what you are observing with a location and time of day. Can’t hurt. And continue to be a defensive driver.

Drive safely.

Jerry Schlund, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, is a retired Los Angeles Police Department motor officer with over 24 years riding. He was a certified radar instructor — both laser and doppler — and was instrumental in California vehicle code amendments. He was a traffic school instructor for 25 years. Have a question for the motor cop? Send your questions to [email protected].