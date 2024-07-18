Big band in full swing at local club 

When Ladd McIntosh was 16 years old, his father purchased a record player and a few jazz albums for him. It was from then on McIntosh knew he wanted to pursue music.



“My father tried to talk me out of music, really trying to browbeat me about being a lawyer or a doctor. But my mother said, ‘Follow your heart,’” McIntosh said. “I love doing this, and I loved hearing everything I put down on paper. I don’t know how to stop.”

The jazz composer and his big band swung into Club 507 at the American Legion Post 507 last week, alongside guest vocalist Nina Herzog, and kickstarted a series of three concerts set to continue through September. Attendees also had the opportunity to learn how to foxtrot and swing, prior to the band’s performance.



McIntosh, who has been living in the Santa Clarita Valley with his wife Esther for about 20 years, has been leading big bands for 61 years.



He eventually found himself working as an orchestrator for films, after turning down an offer to play with big band leader Stan Kenton.



“I really wanted, at one point, to see my name in big letters on the screen,” McIntosh said. “It was very rewarding to be doing skilled work, something that I really knew how to do. I guess I wouldn’t still be doing it if I didn’t love doing it.”



Club 507 organizer Wende Mintz said that she and her business partner Mike Rose have been longtime fans of McIntosh, who they described as an outstanding musician.



“He really is a legend and I feel lucky that we got him here,” Mintz said. “Ladd came here for another event, he saw me, stopped me in the back and said, ‘I live 10 minutes away. I want to play here.’”



McIntosh had previously played a Disney-themed show at the local venue in February with his swing orchestra.



Rose said that the reason why McIntosh’s arrangements feel so grand is because of his previous work with movie soundtracks.



“The word that comes to mind is ‘magical’ because his music tends to be very cinematic and it’s very immersive,” Rose said.



McIntosh, who turns 83 this month, has composed for hundreds of films, including “Gladiator,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “Pirates of the Carribean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.” He and the Los Angeles-based big band have been performing together since 1980.

The big band’s music series will continue to feature compositions from McIntosh’s decades-long career, including some of his personal arrangements.



Admission for the performances is $20, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Their next performances are scheduled Aug. 7 and Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.



