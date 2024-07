College Brief for July 24 | Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members from SCV

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

Lionel Standridge, of Santa Clarita, at Nova Southeastern University.

Rosario Anna Valerio, of Valencia, at University of Southern California.

Ashlyn Machado, of Valencia, at University of Southern California.

Melody Song, of Valencia, at Northern Arizona University.

Evelyn Enriquez, of Canyon Country, at California State University, Northridge.

Erin Kroncke, of Canyon Country, at California State University, Northridge.

Bailey Stoll, of Newhall, at California State University, Northridge.

Stephanie Cruz Camacho, of Santa Clarita, at California State University, Northridge.

Grace Weeks, of Santa Clarita, at California State University, Northridge.

Zeni Fontanilla, of Canyon Country, at California State University, Northridge.

Kiera Judkins Irvine, of Castaic, at California State University, Northridge.

Vincent Alegrete, of Santa Clarita, at California State University, Northridge.

Shawn Dettenmaier, of Santa Clarita, at California State University, Northridge.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. The Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”