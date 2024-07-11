College Briefs for July 11

Local student named to Albion College dean’s list

Canyon Country student Cindy Avila was named to the Albion College dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester.

Students named to the Albion College dean’s list must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above at the completion of the semester. This GPA must be based on at least three units in graded courses and a minimum of four units completed.

Avila is majoring in biochemistry with a minor in mathematics. Avila is the child of Maria Felix of Canyon Country and a graduate of Golden Valley High School.

Albion College is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students in Albion, Michigan.

Local student named to dean’s list at Lawrence Tech

Lawrence Technological University has announced its dean’s list of top scholars for the spring 2024 semester, which ended May 3. Among those on the list was Connor Cooper, a media communication major from Santa Clarita.

Lawrence Technological University is a private university in Southfield, Michigan.

Valencia student named to Lincoln University of Missouri dean’s list

Courtney-Nicole Cooper, of Valencia, was recently named to the dean’s list of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, for the spring 2024 semester.

The Lincoln University of Missouri dean’s list is comprised of full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term GPA of 3.00, excluding grades in courses that do not carry credit toward graduation.

Lincoln University of Missouri is a historically Black, 1890 land-grant, public university in Jefferson City, Missouri. Lincoln University was founded in 1866 by the men of the 62nd and 65th United States Colored Infantries and their white officers for the benefit of freed African Americans.

Local student named to dean’s list at Newman University

Newman University has released its 2024 spring dean’s list, which includes Danielle Rodriguez, of Santa Clarita.

A total of 413 undergraduate students achieved the qualifications required, completing at least 12 credit hours and achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The dean’s list is an honor bestowed on students who demonstrate a high level of academic study, showing dedication to personal achievement and standards of excellence.

Newman University is a Catholic university named for St. John Henry Newman. Newman meets the needs of traditional first-time students, returning adults, and graduate students through more than 40 undergraduate and graduate programs.