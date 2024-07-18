College Briefs for July 18

Newhall student earns degree at Benedictine College

Jessica Ryan, of Newhall, has graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, majoring in elementary education.

The college graduated 485 students at the end of the academic year during ceremonies on May 11. It was the largest graduating class in the school’s history.

Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school has been named a Top 10 College in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide.

Local student named to Ohio University’s president’s list

Ohio University College of Fine Arts student Sam Erwin, of Newhall, has been named to Ohio University’s fall 2023 president’s list.

At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the president’s list, dean’s list or provost’s list.

The president’s list distinction is presented to undergraduate students who exhibit an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester. Criteria for the president’s list include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In fall semester 2023, approximately 1,800 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the president’s list. Ohio University is located in Athens, Ohio.

Local student named to Iowa State University dean’s list

More than 10,600 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2024 dean’s list, including Myer Joseph Loeb, a community and regional planning major from Santa Clarita.

Students named to the dean’s list must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Saugus student named to Goshen College dean’s list

Goshen College recently recognized 156 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the 2023-24 spring semester dean’s list, which included Liliana Herrera, a sophomore broadcasting major from Saugus.

The dean’s list includes traditional undergraduate students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of course work for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the dean’s list selection process. Students are classified based on their total credit hours at the beginning of the semester, according to the following scale: freshman, 0-29 credits; sophomore, 30-59 credits; junior, 60-89 credits; senior, 90 credits or more.

The college initiated its dean’s list in fall 1999 and it celebrates the achievement of students who have met high academic standards. Goshen College is a private Mennonite liberal arts college in Goshen, Indiana.