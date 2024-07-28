Don’t Suffer from the Summer Doldrums — Let’s Get Out of Here! 

It’s hot. It’s the middle of summer. It’s time to get on the road and visit people, places and things that bring joy and a sense of adventure. It’s time to “let’s get out of here!” A change of scenery always is a good antidote for mind and body.

People

Think of all those special people in your life you’ve not seen for a while. Why not take a summer road trip and visit high school or college friends?

Take a long weekend and hit the road or take a leisurely sightseeing trip and reconnect with people from your past.

Walk around your old college campus or visit past places you’ve lived or worked.

Nearly everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley is originally from somewhere else. Maybe this summer is the time to revisit your old “haunts.”

Have friends who moved away from the Santa Clarita Valley? See if they are ready to entertain visitors. Many people miss their SCV friends and would welcome a visit to show off their new “hometown.”

Places

Look at your bucket list. Surely there is a destination, or two, you’ve always wanted to visit? Living in Southern California it is easy to say about California landmarks, “Oh, I’ll go there someday.” Why not make it today?

For a trip you’ll always remember travel to Lassen Volcanic Park to explore the mudpots and other hydrothermal areas.

Bumpass Hell Trail

www.nps.gov/thingstodo/hikebumpasshell.htm

Located in Lassen Volcanic Park, 29489 Lassen National Park Highway, Shingletown 96088

Bumpass Hell Trail provides access to the largest hydrothermal area in the park. The trail is open in the summer and fall only. And, the elevations range from 8,200 to 8,400 feet.

The three-mile, round-trip hike is easy to moderate in difficulty and popular with hikers of all ages. Vault toilets are available only at the trailhead, there are no restrooms on the trail or in the basin. Pets are not permitted on any park trails.

Beware that the water and mud in hydrothermal areas are acidic. So, do not put water or mud from park hydrothermal areas on your skin. Even water that is cool to the touch is acidic and can irritate or burn your skin with prolonged exposure.

When hiking here, make sure you know the effects of altitude sickness. Carry plenty of water and do not exceed your abilities.

Other trails within the national park include the following.

Sulphur Works

Sulphur Works hydrothermal area is the most easily accessed hydrothermal area in the park. Located along the park highway and accessed by a short walk along a paved sidewalk, Sulphur Works is an otherworldly place of vibrant colors, pungent scents and shifting ground.

Sulphur Works is a vent for the last rumblings of a long-dead volcano yet forces of erosion and hydrothermal activity continuously alter the landscape.

Warner Valley Area

Take a day trip to the Warner Valley area and enjoy an easy or moderate hike to one or more hydrothermal areas including (distances are round-trip): Boiling Springs Lake (3 miles), Devils Kitchen (4.4 miles) and Terminal Geyser (5.8 miles).

Boiling Springs Lake is just a short hike accessed from the Warner Valley trailhead. You will find a bubbling lake with a temperature around 125 degrees. Mudpots and steam vents line part of the shore and drainage creeks.

Devils Kitchen offers the second largest display of geothermal features in Lassen Volcanic Park. In this geothermal area the hot springs are so acidic that they have eaten pits and holes in the bedrock.

Terminal Geyser is not actually a geyser, but rather a cold stream flowing over a steam vent. It is an odd hydrothermal feature, suitable for anyone’s “bucket list.”

Things to Do

There are so many “things” to visit locally and throughout California. Isn’t it time you had these experiences?

Madame Tussauds Hollywood

6767 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood 90028

www.madametussauds.com/hollywood

Admit it, you’ve always had a secret desire to visit Madame Tussauds Hollywood. It just seems like it must be campy, kitschy and fun to visit a wax museum featuring likenesses of film and television “stars.”

Recent additions to the museum include Ryan Gosling, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Angela Bassett, Justin Bieber and Brad Pitt.

A highlight of any visit is the exclusive Marvel 4D movie experience.

Also on display are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Meryl Streep and Demi Lovato.

Who can resist a photo with classic Hollywood icons Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, Judy Garland, Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire, and many others.

For a stress-free trip into Hollywood take the Metro B Line (Red) from the North Hollywood station, 5350 Lankershim Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91601 to the Hollywood/Highland station. It’s a one-minute walk to the Wax Museum.

SkyStar Wheel San Francisco

2860 Taylor St., San Francisco 94111

www.skystarwheel.com

The SkyStar Wheel is a great way to snag breathtaking San Francisco city and bay views. Set along the northern waterfront near Pier 39, the Wheel stands 15 stories tall and features 36 climate-controlled gondolas. See the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, the skyscrapers of downtown and the communities of Sausalito and Tiburon in the north bay. Tickets are $18 per person, $12 for seniors (65+) and children (12 and under). 