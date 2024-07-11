Eileen Mann | Pro-GOP Bias at the Parade

Two announcers for the Fourth of July parade were clearly biased toward Republicans! They spoke very enthusiastically about Rep. Mike Garcia, talking about how “amazing” being able to take off from an aircraft carrier is and about all the wonderful volunteers who were in the parade with him. They also talked up state Sen. Scott Wilk, one of them even saying that they know him personally and he’s such a great guy. All due respect to Garcia, but what does being able to take off from an aircraft carrier have to do with governing?

George Whitesides also has real experience in leadership, creating jobs and making change. The difference is that he supports women’s rights, human rights, rights to health care and is very clear on who won the election in 2020. But it was clear that the commentators did not take time to get to know George prior to the parade. George also had a very large, very enthusiastic group of “wonderful” volunteers, with tons of Fourth of July spirit. They were dressed in matching T-shirts that demonstrated the kind of unity he hopes to bring to Congress. The commentators completely ignored that George and his team handed out more than 2,400 popsicles and snacks to the crowd, demonstrating generosity and a desire to connect with the people in our city.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and candidate Kipp Mueller also got abbreviated coverage by the commentators.

The judges gave the sweepstakes prize to the Republicans’ float, also demonstrating bias toward one side of the aisle. There were many great community organizations and schools showing their spirit in the parade. There was no reason to give first prize to either political party; the judges should have chosen a non-partisan, community-created float for that honor.

Giving short shrift to Democrats is unacceptable! We have more registered Democrats than Republicans in our valley. They deserve, at the very least, equal treatment at our community events!

Eileen Mann

Santa Clarita