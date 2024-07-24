Blog

‘Eye Candy’ opens Aug. 2 at SCAA Gallery 

Harriette Knight, Georgette Arison and Patty Haft are presenting the pop-up art show, "Eye Candy." Courtesy photo.
News release  

Three award-winning local artists, Harriette Knight, Patty Haft and Georgette Arison, are inviting the public to an opening reception of their art show, “Eye Candy,” from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall.   

The pop-up show will run for two weekends beginning Friday, Aug. 2, through Aug. 11 with a colorful exhibit of mixed media art that includes everything from the whimsical and wearable to the functional.    

“It’s an exciting opportunity to share numerous mixed media pieces from our combined collections,” Knight, who uses wood and recycled items in her work, said in an SCAA news release. “There are pieces in ‘Eye Candy’ that the public has never seen before, and I am excited to share this collection with my fellow artists and members of the community.”   

“We all share a sense of color, fun, and texture, and are thrilled to provide an opportunity to bring a sensory experience to Old Town Newhall,” Haft added.   

Food and beverages will be served at the opening reception, and the gallery hours for “Eye Candy” on the two-weekend run are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. 

The SCAA Gallery is located at 25508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. 

