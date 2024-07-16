FBI gains access to suspected Trump shooter’s phone 

By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

FBI agents have gained access to a phone belonging to Thomas Crooks, the man identified by law enforcement officials as shooting former President Donald Trump, the bureau said in a Monday statement.

Specialists are continuing to analyze the phone and other electronic devices that belonged to Crooks, who was shot dead by law enforcement outside a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday after he fired shots at the former president.

Agents completed a search of Crooks’ home and vehicle and carried out interviews with nearly 100 law enforcement officers, rally attendees and other witnesses, the FBI said. The bureau is also reviewing tips that have come in since the shooting, including photographs and videos from the scene.

Video footage of the Crooks family home showed men in uniforms speaking with a man who had answered the door.

Crooks was 20. He graduated from Bethel Park High School and worked locally at a nursing home as a dietary aide. He was a registered Republican who donated to a liberal group in January 2021.

Crooks used an AR-style rifle that was purchased legally, according to the FBI.

One of the bullets pierced Trump’s right ear. The former president is fine, his campaign has said. He appeared with a bandage over his ear at the Republican National Convention on Monday.

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old former fire chief, was also struck by a bullet and died. Two other men, David Dutch of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were wounded but were listed as stable on Sunday.

The shots were fired from the top of a building located about 430 feet from where Trump was speaking.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens told reporters that he believed the building was outside the event’s security perimeter.

“[I]t is incredibly difficult to have a venue open to the public and to secure that against any possible threat against a very determined attacker,” he said. “That’s a huge lift to try to do it.”

Bivens added that an investigation into the shooting “will really give us an opportunity to take a look at where any failures occurred and what can be done better in the future.”

Eyewitnesses at the rally say they pointed out Crooks on the roof of the building before the shots were fired, and police received reports about his behavior. A Butler Township police officer, who was looking for the suspicious person, encountered Crooks on the roof but did not engage him, instead dropping down to the ground. A sniper killed Crooks seconds after he fired an AR-15 toward the former president.

The FBI said Crooks was not known to agents before the shooting and that it has not determined a motive for the shooting.

Kimberly Cheatle, director of the U.S. Secret Service, said Monday that the agency is working with federal, state and local agencies to understand what happened “and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever taking place again.”

Cheatle has thus far spurned calls for her resignation, and the White House has said President Joe Biden has confidence in her.

Attempts to reach the address listed for Crooks have not been successful.

Jack Phillips and the Associated Press contributed to this report.