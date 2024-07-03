Half a world apart, two Rotary clubs join forces for health care grant  

News release

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita announced it is collaborating with the Rotaract Club of Yerevan, Armenia, to initiate a $120,000 health care grant.

This grant will be used to purchase critically needed equipment with an emphasis on cancer screening and prenatal care, said a news release from the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita Rotary President Scott Hoolahan and committee member Frank McMahan are working with Westlake Village Rotarian Dan Harutunian to help fund this grant while Rotaract President Sylvie Soghomonian in Yerevan is working on sourcing the equipment and logistics, the release said.

The efforts of the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita will directly impact the lives of 140,000 people, according to the release.

“Rotary is giving me the opportunity to connect with people — humans — who are trying to make a difference in their community isolated from all the luxuries we take for granted when we need them,” Hoolahan said in the release. “Through the generosity of like-minded individuals coming together to take action, we can bring life-saving resources to a community that so desperately needs these resources. I am proud to be a Rotarian.”

Harutunian, International Committee chair for Westlake Village, added: “2025 is going to be my busiest year yet since I am also steering the World Vision/Rotary International ‘Uganda Savings’ microloan project. But I’m passionate about this grant as I’ve visited the city before and I know it’s going to change lives.”

This grant is expected to deliver a state-of-the-art ventilator, four patient monitors, one colonoscopy and endoscopy system, and one patient ultrasound machine.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita, go to www.scvrotary.com.