HMNH among first hospitals in L.A. County to treat patients with new drug-coated balloon 

News release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recently became one of the first hospitals in Los Angeles County to treat patients with “The AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon,” a device that is used to treat patients with coronary artery disease who are experiencing in-stent restenosis — the narrowing of a previously stented coronary vessel caused by plaque or scar tissue.

It’s the first drug-coated coronary balloon available in the United States.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital interventional cardiologist Muhammad Shuaib, MD, and the hospital’s Roberta G. Veloz Cardiac Cath Lab team performed the first AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon insertion procedure in late-June.

“The AGENT™ Drug-Coated Balloon is an exciting innovation in coronary artery disease treatment,” Jennifer Whitcomb, RN, director of cardiovascular services for Henry Mayo, said in a news release. “We are very pleased to make this therapy available to patients in the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond.”

More information about the drug-coated balloon can be found at henrymayo.com/DCB.