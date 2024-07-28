Huntington Beach U.S. Open of Surfing 

Doesn’t a day at the beach sound wonderful about now? Combine a day at the beach with one of the world’s most iconic competitions, the U.S. Open of Surfing at Huntington Beach. Best of all, you can attend the surfing competition for free. It sounds like a perfect excuse to play hooky from work and other responsibilities.

2024 Lexus US Open of Surfing

The 2024 Lexus US Open of Surfing will open on Saturday, Aug. 3, and run through Sunday, Aug. 11. The Lexus US Open of Surfing will host two competition divisions: the second first stop of the World Surf League Longboard Tour and the fourth stop on the WSL Challenger Series, the main qualification pathway to the elite Championship Tour.

The event is free to the public with a large event footprint south of the Huntington Beach Pier, 325 Pacific Coast Highway Huntington Beach 92648 .

The US Open of Surfing is the world’s largest surf competition featuring professional surfers. The event will include world-class surfing, X Games Vert Pro and live music every day at the Beach Bar stage, including an exclusive ticketed evening with Sublime featuring Makua Rothman.

Head down to the beach to enjoy food and drink and product demos featuring prizes and games from action sport industry brands.

Featured activities will include yoga classes, live art demos and signings from your favorite athletes.

Surf Competition History

With Huntington Beach’s consistent waves and wide-open beaches, the US Open of Surfing has hosted this annual event since 1959. In 1964, it became known as the United States Surfing Championships and in 1982 was called OP Pro for its sponsor, Ocean Pacific. Since 1994, the event has been named the US Open of Surfing. The event attracts the top athletes from around the globe in surfing.

Record Crowds at 2017 VANS US Open of Surfing!

Opening Ceremonies

Opening ceremonies for the US Open of Surfing will be held Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. at the waterline at the Huntington Beach Pier.

A Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. in front of Huntington Surf & Sport on Main Street, less than 100 feet from the Pier.

This year’s inductees are Jamie O’Brien, Jeff Deffenbaugh and Ilima Kalama who will be inducted under the watchful eye of Duke Kahanamoku, father of modern surfing whose statue anchors the Surfers’ Hall of Fame. This year’s induction ceremony features the inductees, family, friends, pro surfers and industry leaders and is open to the public, free-of-charge.

The Surf Industry Members Associations Luau on Friday, Aug. 2, 5-9 p.m. is presented by Visit Huntington Beach. It is a casual evening on the beach at the eve of the U.S. Open of Surfing to celebrate surfing culture and raise funds for the SIMA Environmental Fund to protect the oceans

Enjoy free food and drinks along with special guests to get us in the aloha spirit as we kick off the U.S. Open of Surfing in style. This is event is for 21 and over and tickets are $100 each. For tickets visit bit.ly/46ngkBU.

Event Schedule

Lexus US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico

Aug. 6.-11 Heats are held throughout the day 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Huntington Beach Longboard Classic

Aug. 3-6 Heats are held throughout the day 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

X Games Vert Pro

Saturday, Aug. 3 1-3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10 4-7 p.m.

Athlete Signings

Every day from 2 – 3 p.m.

Location U.S. Open of Surfing Merchandise Store, located next to the pier and across from the volleyball court.

Food Truck and Concessions

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily

Prjkt Concessions will feature food trucks including: Feeding Freedom Tacos, Puzzle Kitchen Asian Fusion, Chicken N Waffles, Bierra Y Carnitas, Afters Ice Cream, Salt N Pepper, Baby’s Burgers and Wetzels Pretzels.

USOS Beach Bar

Saturday Aug. 3 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday – Thursday (Aug. 4- Aug. 8) 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday Aug. 9 11 a.m. to 7pm

Saturday – Sunday (Aug. 10-Aug. 11) 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Beach Bar will be serving product from brands: 805, Pacifico, Modelo, Sun Cruiser, Kraken, Three Olives, Milagro, Seaglass Wine, Cali Squeeze.

USOS Movie Nights

Enjoy favorite surf movies on select nights at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4 “Lakey Peterson.”

Thursday. Aug. 8 “Taylor Steele.”

Friday, Aug. 9 “Tom & I.”

Saturday. Aug. 10 Samsung Presents Open Always Wins films: “Concrete Dreams,” “The Next Wave” and “Breaking Boundaries.”

USOS Pop-Up Jumbo Screens

Pier Plaza, Festival Stream and Beach Bar

Aug. 4-11 Surf playing 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Concert (21+)

Sublime featuring Makua Rothman

Saturday Aug. 3 6 – 9 p.m.

The Hurley Stage at the Beach Bar

This intimate, one-night-only concert will feature original band members Eric Wilson & Bud Gaugh alongside Jakob Nowell, son of the band’s original frontman Bradley Nowell. 2015 WSL Big Wave Tour Champion Makua Rothman will give a special opening performance.

Tips

Bring your hat, sunscreen, reusable bottle and a jacket. There will be no dogs allowed at the event site. Please note that this is a smoke-free event.

No drones. This event is fully sustainable; please leave your plastic at home.

A parking guide can be found at www.surfcityusa.com/blog/stories/post/official-guide-to-parking-in-huntington-beach.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3WlDF22. 