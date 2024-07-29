Hurt in a Bicycle Accident? These are the Damages You Can Claim 

The woman crashed into the car. Girl in a helmet.

Riding a bicycle is an excellent way to stay fit, save money, and be eco-friendly. However, your world could turn upside down if you get involved in an accident. If you’ve been in a bicycle accident, you could be dealing with injuries, medical bills, and time off work. That’s not an easy situation, but you don’t have to go through it alone.

Knowing your rights as a bicycle accident victim is important to claiming fair compensation. One of the best ways to protect your rights and secure fair compensation is by hiring a bicycle accident attorney. They will guide you through the various steps involved in your case to protect your interests.

Types of Damages You Can Claim

Medical Expenses

The first priority after an accident is taking care of your health. You may need treatment for cuts and bruises, broken bones, head injuries, or even spinal cord injuries. All these costs can be claimed, from staying in the hospital to visiting doctors, purchasing medicines, and therapy sessions. Future continued medical care on account of the accident is equally applicable.

Lost Wages

You can claim lost wages if you had to miss work on account of your injuries. This will include time off to recover, go to the doctor, or for physical therapy. You may also claim the lost earning capacity if your injuries interfere with your ability to work in the future.

Property Damage

Bicycles can be very expensive, and many are ruined or seriously damaged in accidents. You may recover the costs of repairing your bicycle or, if it is beyond repair, the cost of its replacement. You can also claim for damaged clothing or equipment, like your helmet.

Pain and Suffering

This type of damage is more challenging to measure, but it is just as real. It includes physical pain because of your injuries, emotional trauma, loss of enjoyment, and psychological effects. Say you cannot do the things you used to enjoy doing, like now you cannot go to the park and jog around because of our injuries. That could be a form of suffering.

Scarring or Disfigurement

Some accidents leave their mark. If you have scarring or other permanent damage to your body, you may well be able to recover additional damages.

Loss of Consortium

This is your spouse or partner. Should your injuries affect your relationship with them in some way, then they too might have a claim for damages.

How to Strengthen Your Claim

See a doctor immediately. Even if you feel well, see a doctor after the accident. Certain types of injuries do not initially manifest. Medical records are very helpful in figuring out your case.

Second, everything has to be documented. Save all the expenses and losses that resulted from the accident. Keep all the medical bills, receipts of the medicines, hours missed at work, and photographs of injuries or damaged property.

Don’t jump to settle. Although they may want you to give in to their offers to achieve a quick settlement, the amount they come up with as an initial offer is usually very low. Do not settle until you know what your actual injuries and losses can be.

Be very careful about statements made right at the scene of the accident. Anything you say to the other party or to their insurance company could be used against you at a later date.

Consider hiring an attorney. A bicycle accident attorney can help you understand your rights and deal with the insurance companies. They ensure you are not missing any damages that you may be entitled to. They can attempt to negotiate a proper settlement or take it to court if required.

Conclusion

Being involved in a bicycle accident can ruin your life. But knowing what damages are recoverable can probably just support you in standing up on your feet. After all, remember that you have the right to fair compensation for your injuries and losses.