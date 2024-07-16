LEAP Children’s Museum to host inaugural pop-up event 

By Sara McCarthy

Signal Staff Writer

LEAP, a recently developed nonprofit organization aimed at creating immersive and hands-on experiences for youth, will be hosting its Children’s Museum Grand Opening Event July 26-28.

The pop-up will be the nonprofit’s first event, taking place at the Valencia Town Center, on the organization’s journey toward creating plans for a permanent children’s museum in Santa Clarita.

“[The event] will be a proof of concept to show the city what we’re hoping to do, to show the community what we’re hoping to do as we build our staples for the children’s museum,” said Kari McCoy, LEAP’s president.

The pop-up event will include many hands-on exhibits aimed at introducing children ages 3-9 to engineering, construction, and design through experiments and building projects that will spark their creativity and curiosity.

“Our mission is to foster curiosity and innovation by providing the youth with immersive experiences in science, art, technology, agriculture, and connecting them with career pathways, and empowering them to become tomorrow’s leaders and innovators,” said McCoy in a prepared statement.

The event can be found within the mall in the previous Hallmark store location and will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily July 26-28. General admission is $2 per person, with free entry for children under 2. Each ticket grants an hour of playtime, said McCoy, with a cap of 80 participants per hour to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

McCoy also notes that all children must be accompanied by an adult, with adults also requiring a ticket for entry.

For more information on LEAP’s Children Museum, visit www.leapmuseum.org or contact Kari McCoy at 661-373-4837 or [email protected].