Local authors release psychological thriller 

News release

Santa Clarita Valley residents J Bartell and Ginger Marin announced that their latest psychological thriller, “The Wolves Within,” based on a true story, is now available in print and ebook for online purchase and will soon be available at libraries and bookstores.

Set against the backdrop of the 1980s Iran-Contra affair, the narrative takes readers on a journey through the clandestine world of CIA black ops, subconscious conditioning and espionage.

“Unlike many in the genre, the book is based on a true story, making it a must-read for fans of spy thrillers. It is, in fact, based upon author J Bartell’s life,” the authors wrote in a news release, adding that the story “will create a movie in the minds of readers.”

After an expert in subconscious conditioning is recruited by a CIA black ops unit, during the 1980s Iran-Contra affair, his ordered world descends down a dark path leading to sanctioned kills and questioned loyalties, forever altering his concept of self and country.

“The Wolves Within” unfolds the tragic descent of Nick Bryant, a therapist whose innovative subconscious mental conditioning techniques ensnare him in a perilous web of international espionage and intrigue in the volatile 1980s.