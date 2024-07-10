Miller named Zontian of the Year 

News release

Nicole Miller was awarded Zontian of the Year 2024 at Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Installation of the 2024-2026 officers on May 20. This award recognizes Miller’s substantial contributions to “Build A Better World for Women and Girls,” according to a news release from Zonta.

When asked which of her achievements gave her the most satisfaction, she quickly responded, “Increased membership and growth of our service projects in Zonta’s high school Z Clubs and the College of the Canyons Golden Z Club,” according to the release.

Miller was the club’s president for three years, the first of which was still during the pandemic with Zoom meetings.

In-person meetings were held over the next two years and allowed her leadership to assist in almost doubling the club’s membership during this time, the release said. Membership now includes over 70 local women leaders.

Miller’s goal was to attract a diverse group of active business and volunteer leaders ready to contribute to the SCV community through Zonta. These new members are now active in the club’s service projects, committee chairs or serving on the newly installed 2024-2026 boards of the Zonta Club and the Zonta Club Foundation, the release said.

One member noted in nominating Nicole for this prestigious award that she “was extremely impressed with the level of knowledge she had about the strengths and expertise of each of the more than 30 new members,” the release said.

Miller was involved in the creation of the Golden Z Club at COC and a new Z Club at Castaic High School to accompany the Golden Valley High, Canyon High and West Ranch High Z Clubs. She was active in the clubs as they came together for leadership and service opportunities at joint leadership retreats and events in August 2023 and February 2024.

The retreats focused on strengthening connections among the four clubs (Castaic High joined later) as they planned for their first community-wide service project together. As its first service project, the COC Golden Z Club co-sponsored the April COC Community Resource Fair. Over 30 nonprofit organizations participated to showcase their missions and projects to the community.

Miller was recently elected lieutenant governor of Zonta’s District 9, comprising five western states, and has served as District 9 chair for Z Clubs and Golden Z Clubs. She also volunteers as board president of Santa Clarita Valley International School.

For more information about Zonta go to www.SCVZonta.org.