Mission Opera to host gala fundraiser 

News release

Mission Opera announced its gala, An Evening of Elegance, is set to take place on Aug. 3 at the Valencia Summit clubhouse.

An Evening of Elegance will begin with an outdoor cocktail hour from 6:30 to 8 p.m., where guests will be serenaded by live music from a brass quintet and a harp player. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and a raffle and silent auction will be held.

Following the cocktail hour, guests will move indoors for dessert and performances by singers from the nonprofit Mission Opera. The evening will conclude with the announcement of silent auction and raffle winners.

“We are excited to host An Evening of Elegance and bring our community together for an evening of musical enchantment and support for the arts,” Joshua Wentz, artistic director and founder of Mission Opera, said in a news release. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase the incredible talent within our company and to engage with our patrons in a meaningful and memorable way.”

Tickets ($100) available at www.missionopera.com or our.show/mogala2024.