Nikki Dail presents her Kenya adventure 

Nikki Dail, a world traveler, returned to the Placerita Canyon Nature Center to present her Kenya adventures on Sunday.

A group of people poured into the room excited to hear about Dail’s time in Kenya from the summer of 2020.

Dail said she was slightly nervous for her presentation and made sure she practiced several times to make sure she delivered her speech the way it should be.

“Once I start talking I’m super comfortable because I’m reliving my own experience, my own memories and it’s wonderful to relive it. And I’m so enthusiastic to share it with everyone,” said Dail.

Dail said she started traveling in 2010 when she joined a local hiking group to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. It was after this trip that she began to plan trips with her friends every year for vacation.

“I’ve been to all seven continents, and I like to look for wildlife, birds and hiking. Things like that are what I like,” said Dail.

Dail started the presentation off by discussing the history of Kenya and from there she led with her starting point, Nairobi. In Nairobi, Dail visited the elephant orphanage where she had donated money to adopt a baby elephant. She explained how the orphanage took in baby elephants and assigned them a keeper who would help raise it for about eight to nine years until the elephant was ready to be released back into the wild.

From there Dail traveled to the Giraffe Manor Hotel, which has a center that helps protect and feed Rothschild giraffes. It started with 80 giraffes and has exponentially grown to 800 giraffes. She said the giraffes eat the ivy that grows on and around the house. In the morning when the animals approach, they peek their head onto the balcony and eat breakfast next to the occupants and staff.

She also visited the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy. The conservancy is dedicated to protecting and growing the populations of endangered species, such as the black rhino and zebras. Local villages are partnered with the conservancy to help them out by telling them where poachers are looking to go and, in exchange, the conservancy helps build health centers, schools, or gives them work to do.

Throughout Dail’s presentation she focused on the wildlife she observed on her trip. This was her third time visiting Africa, but that did not make the trip any less memorable. As Dail showed attendees photos and videos from her trip, she said that when observing an elephant herd they got to see a set of elephant twins. Only two other sets of twins have been recorded.

Her favorite memory from the Kenya trip was all the birds she got to see and meeting Elvis the black rhino, who was rescued by the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

Dail said she has been presenting her adventures at the nature center for almost 10 years now. Every year they ask her to come back and present her newest trip. She hopes people enjoyed her presentation and understood the importance of saving wildlife.

“I hope they get to see how much bigger the world is and from where their own little space is,” said Dail. “And that it is worth saving.”