Richard Myers | Two Questions on the Lighter Side

Letters to the Editor
With all the turmoil going on in the world, I’d like to get the answer to two simple questions. Not about politics or wars, but simple questions: First, who was the guy who decided that each of the two meaty parts of a chicken wing should be considered a “full wing”? Yep, that’s right. Go to the market and buy a dozen chicken wings — you pay for 12 but in reality you are only getting six. How could the public let this happen? What’s next?

Another thing I wonder about isn’t really important but perhaps one of your readers has the answer. When I was growing up my dad was a salesman. He wore a suit to work every day. I noticed that whenever he wore a blue suit or black suit, his shoes were always black. He even told me that nobody would wear brown shoes with a black or blue suit. “It’s just not done!” What happened?

Today I see a great many TV stars and just regular folks wearing brown shoes with black or blue suits. I remember there was a comedian who said he was unhappy because he felt like the whole world was a tuxedo and he was a pair of brown shoes.

Just wondering.

Richard Myers

Valencia

