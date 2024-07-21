Road Trippin’ with the Beach Boys 

The Beach Boys have made some of the most famous California music of all time. Among the band’s most popular hits are “California Girls,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Good Vibrations,” “Barbara Ann,” “Sloop John B,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “I Get Around,” “In My Room.” “Surfin’ Safari,” “Surf’s Up,” “Surfer Girl” and “God Only Knows.”

For more than six decades the Beach Boys have celebrated the Golden State with songs about California, most notably the image of sun-washed beaches, surfing culture and the laid-back California lifestyle.

They created what is now called “the California sound.”

Their music still attracts a crowd. The Beach Boys, led by founding band member, lead singer and acclaimed chief lyricist Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, are currently on the “Endless Summer” Gold Tour in 2024. The tour, which began in February will visit 50 cities before wrapping up in October.

Upcoming California tour stops include:

July 26 California State Fair, Sacramento

July 28 Plaza de César Chávez, San Jose

Aug. 27 Redding Civic Auditorium, Redding.

Aug. 28 Green Music Center – Joan and Sanford Weill Hall + Lawn, Rohnert Park

Aug. 29 Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles

Aug. 30 Greek Theatre, Los Angeles

Aug. 31 Pechanga Resort Casino — Pechanga Summit, Temecula

Sept. 1 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, San Diego

For more information visit https://thebeachboys.com.

Early Years

The Beach Boys formed as a garage band in Hawthorne in 1961-62. The group’s original lineup consisted of brothers Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine. The band would also include Bruce Johnston and David Marks,

In 1963, the band enjoyed its first national hit with “Surfin’ U.S.A.”

On May 16, 1966 the band released it most famous album, and the one that has received the most critical acclaim, “Pet Sounds.”

The group’s peak years were 1962-67, then the surf music craze gave way to the “British Invasion.”

Dennis Wilson drowned in 1983 and Brian Wilson soon became estranged from the group. Following Carl Wilson’s death from lung cancer in 1998, the remaining band members granted Mike Love legal rights to tour under the Beach Boys name.

Where it All Began

Be sure you’ve loaded all your favorite Beach Boys tunes to play along your journey.

The childhood home where the Beach Boys music all began was torn down in the mid-1980s during construction of the Century Freeway. However, the site is now Registered California State Landmark No. 1041.

You can find the Beach Boys Historic Landmark at 3701 W. 119th St., Hawthorne 90250. The plaque commemorating the location was placed in May 2005.

Other historic Beach Boys locations include:

On Jan. 25, 1962 the Beach Boys played a “Surf Nite” concert at the Angeles Mesa Presbyterian Church, 3751 West 54th St., View Park-Windsor Hills 90043. The door prize raffled off at this concert was a surfboard. Admission was $1.

On March 30, 1963, the Beach Boys played at the opening of Denno’s Record Shop, 9709 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove 92841. They reportedly drove up to the store in Corvettes wearing their signature, plaid Pendleton shirts.

They played in the parking lot and later autographed copies of their new album “Surfin’ U.S.A.” which was released on March 25, 1963.

On Friday April 5, 1963 the band played at the opening of the Second Annual Teen-Age Fair at the Pickwick Recreation Center, 921-1001 Riverside Drive, Burbank 91506. After the performance they signed autographs by the pool.

Before the appearance at the fair, the band visited Jay Sebring’s posh salon in West Hollywood to get their hair styled. They also ditched their Pendleton shirts and adopted a new look of stylish green sweaters with skinny ties and Hush Puppies loafers.

On April 6, 1963 the boys played the grand opening of the Build ‘n Save, 9920 Westminster Ave. at Brookhurst Street in Garden Grove 92841. The location now houses a 99 Cents store that recently closed and a Beauty Zone.

The band then play on Saturday April 20, 1963 at the Felton Intermediate School Dance, (now Felton Elementary School) 10417 Felton Ave., Lennox 90304. Tickets to the dance were $1. The band played from 7-9:30 p.m. The show was sponsored by the school’s P.T.A.

The day after this concert; Sunday April 21, 1963 the Beach Boys taped their first national television appearance on the long running CBS variety program, “The Red Skelton Show.” The Red Skelton Hour Studio / Stage 33, CBS Television City, 7800 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles 90036.

Fame and Fortune

Next, head to Hollywood and the Capitol Records tower, the site of the historic Capitol Studios where the band recorded several of its songs, including its first hit after signing with Capitol Records, “Surfin’ Safari.” The Beach Boys signed their historic first contract with Capitol Records on May 24, 1962.

The Capitol Records Building, 1750 Vine St., Los Angeles 90028, was constructed in 1956. Distinguished by its cylindrical shape, the 13-story skyscraper hosted not only the Beach Boys, but numerous recording stars including Frank Sinatra, Paul McCartney and Nat King Cole.

Nearby find the Beach Boys’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 1500 Vine St., Hollywood 90028.

The Beach Boys received their star in a ceremony held Dec. 30, 1980.

End your nostalgic trip at the landmark Roxy Theatre, 9009 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood 90069, is where Brian Wilson recorded “Live at the Roxy Theatre” in 2000. It is where Wilson decided to record his first-ever live solo album. 